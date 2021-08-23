Michinda Boys Secondary School
John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Thousands of Form Ones missing a week after admission deadline 

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Two weeks ago, the ministry revealed that 10 per cent of the learners had not yet reported by the initial August 6 deadline.
  • A spot check by the Nation indicates that many learners admitted to sub-county schools are yet to report.

Thousands of Form One learners have not taken their admission slots one week after the reporting deadline lapsed, prompting the Ministry of Education to intensify efforts to get them to school.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.