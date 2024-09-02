Kuppet calls off teachers' strike, inks back-to-work deal with TSC

After a week of protests across the country, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has called off the teachers' strike.

This comes after Kuppet met with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Monday and established a return-to-work formula.

The two bodies held a joint press briefing afterwards to announce the deal.

"We have decided to suspend the strike and urge all our teachers to return to class...Kuppet notes that in this struggle, the implementation of the CBA has been confirmed. Concerns about the medical cover have been addressed, with confirmation that it has been restored in the budget," Secretary-General Akelo Misori said.

"Regarding the promotion of teachers, the portal for the process has been opened and the TSC is currently seeking funds. Teachers in acting positions will also be given due consideration," he added.

This comes as over 100 schools across the country sent learners home amid fears of unrest, and in some cases, disruptions occasioned by the ongoing teachers’ strike which has entered the second week.

A spot check by Nation on Monday found that learners in secondary schools largely remained unattended and some resorted to vandalism of school property, demanding to be allowed to go home. To avoid destruction of school property by the learners, managements have instead asked them to go home.

Read more here

Funds to implement CBA

The strike was initially called to push for the implementation of the 2021-2025 collective bargaining agreement (CBA). TSC boss Nancy Macharia confirmed that the government has released funds for implementation of the second phase of the CBA, effective July 1, 2024.

“As promised on August 21st, 2021, the Commission is pleased to confirm that the government provided funds for the implementation of the second phase of the CBA, and all our teachers have benefited. We have ensured that the second phase of the CBA has been duly paid...together with any arrears. We are committed to resolving these issues in collaboration with our teachers and unions," Ms Macharia noted.

Ms Macharia also highlighted that the TSC has already promoted 51,200 teachers through competitive promotions.