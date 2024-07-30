Kuppet calls for teachers’ strike in September

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has threatened to call for a nationwide teachers' strike starting in September.

This threat comes in response to the government's failure to honour the second phase of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which was scheduled to take effect in July.

Kuppet has expressed frustration over the continued reductions in the education budget while other sectors are perceived to be wasting resources.

“Teachers have received their July payment without their deserved increment, which were already negotiated, signed and deposited in the Industrial and Labour Relations Court,” said Kuppet Secretary General, Akello Misori.

Further the union highlighted that the government’s recent financial decisions have further strained the sector, noting that in last year, the government increased university and college fees, aiming to alleviate financial pressure on institutions.

“Last year, the government increased fees for university and college students. The fee increment was meant to alleviate the financial burden on universities, but it has made matters worse. The universities’ liabilities have risen sharply from Sh61 billion to Sh75 billion, while student loans have been delayed for months. Delays in student loans have further compounded the issue,” he said.

High inflation

Additionally, the government has reduced Free Day Secondary School (FDSE) capitation funds by 24 per cent, from Sh22,244 per learner per year to Sh17,000.

“This reduction comes despite repeated calls from principals and education stakeholders for an increase to counter high inflation over the past seven years. The situation is further strained by the government’s decision to retract its commitment to hiring 20,000 new teachers and converting 46,000 intern teachers to permanent, pensionable positions, with a budget of Sh18 billion. This contrasts sharply with the Sh54 billion allocated for state officers' entertainment and travel,” he said.

Mr Misori noted that earlier this year, the government discontinued the Edu-Afya medical insurance program, which had previously covered approximately 3.5 million public secondary school students. Funded by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), the program provided Sh1,350 in premiums for each student.

“The removal of this crucial program has had a profound negative impact on many students and their families. Without this coverage, the financial burden on parents has increased significantly, affecting students' overall well-being and access to necessary medical care,” he said.

Kuppet's National Governing Council is convening to address what it describes as unprecedented cuts to the education budget.

Structural Adjustment Programmes

The union noted that the scale of these reductions is deemed unparalleled in Kenya's history, even surpassing the impact of the Structural Adjustment Programmes of the mid-1980s, which were also severe.

“The budget cuts and the broken CBA agreement are seen as severely detrimental to the education sector, particularly at the Junior Secondary School (JSS) level, which is already grappling with a teacher deficit of more than 87,000. Kuppet argues that these actions undermine the quality of education and teacher morale,” he said.

In response, Kuppet is mobilising its organs for a national strike scheduled to begin in September. The strike aims to push for the full implementation of the 2021-2025 CBA, the hiring of 20,000 new teachers, and the conversion of 46,000 intern teachers to permanent positions.

The union’s leadership asserts that these measures are crucial to safeguarding teachers' rights and improving the education system amid growing challenges.