Kuppet accuses Parliament of ignoring Kenyan workers

Teachers have accused the National Assembly of turning a blind eye to Kenyan workers, who are facing heavy challenges.

The teachers faulted members of parliament who they claim are deliberately avoiding discussing issues affecting government employees.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary General Akello Misori termed the Kenyan parliament as dysfunctional and unable to discuss matters of interest to workers.

"Some MPs are absent when serious debates are being discussed," Mr Misori said.

The KUPPET secretary general cited the doctors' strike. Medics have downed their tools for three weeks over a number of issues they want the Ministry of Health to look into including promotions, hiring of intern doctors among other issues.

Mr Misori said teachers have problems affecting them too.

Some of the challenges, he said, were presented before parliament a while ago.

However, Kuppet leadership reported that MPs were going around the bush and failing to look into issues teachers had presented to them.

According to Mr Misori, parliament has in the past asked teachers to present a survey done to prove their claims.

"Parliament has got its own department that conducts research. It is upon them to look at it," the unionist said.

The Kuppet boss said surveys done by the union are only used for the best practices given to the union according to labour laws.

"Kenyan law allows workers to join and participate in activities of a trade union. However the activities of a union does not include conducting research and giving to parliament," Mr Misori said.

Currently, Kuppet has researched some of the issues affecting teachers including delayed promotion.

It has presented the report to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Mr Misori said Kuppet has not failed its members and it will continue to manage its affairs and further its own interests.

He assured teachers that the union would not relent in addressing their plight.

"We will not abdicate our duties and pass a blame game to other institutions," Mr Misori said.

He was responding to comments by National Assembly Ministry leader Opiyo Wandayi who claimed workers unions in the country are not addressing most of the issues their members raise.

The Ugunja MP spoke in Migori on Friday.

According to the minority leader, workers' woes are because their unions fail to take care of their interests.

While responding to Mr Wandayi's statement, the Kuppet boss said MPs have not prioritized discussions on issues that will benefit teachers.