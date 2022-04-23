KCSE results: Mang'u's Jeriel Ndeda Obura emerges the best
Jeriel Ndeda Obura, a student of Mang'u High School, is the best performer countrywide in the national secondary school examinations of 2021.
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha made the announcement on Saturday while releasing results of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.
Jeriel attained a mean score of 87.167, CS Magoha said, adding that the second best candidate was Mukuha Timothy Kamau of Alliance School.
The top special needs candidate was Reuben Osoro Branton of Kapsabet Boys, whose mean score was 83.489 (A plain).