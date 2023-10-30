KCPE, KPSEA exams begin nationwide

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations kicked off on Monday with at least 1.3 million candidates taking the tests.

The government has increased security deployment in the volatile areas to avoid the disruption of the examination process.

President William Ruto was at the Kikuyu Township Primary School in Kiambu County as KCPE and KPSEA entered the first day.

President William Ruto with KCPE candidates at Kikuyu Township Primary School. Photo credit: PCS

The Head of State reiterated the government's commitment to improving quality and continuity in education, with the Ministry of Education maintaining that all pupils will be placed in secondary schools either at national or county level and there will be no fee increase.

Mr Ruto on his part said that no child in Kenya who sat for their exams this year will have to discontinue their education, reiterating that the government has allocated enough funds in its budget to support education in the country.

Candidates run in the rain at St George's Primary School in Nairobi on October 30, 2023 before sitting for their KCPE examinations. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

"I want to congratulate you all because I know it has taken hard work, discipline and other things for you to be here today. I am sure you are prepared enough and I wish you the best and I want to assure you that there is no child in Kenya who will not have a place to go and take their education to the next level, that is the confidence I want every candidate to know," the President said.

He was accompanied by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa'h, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and a host of local leaders and administrators.

KCPE candidates at Kakamega Primary School are searched as they enter the examination hall on the first day of the examination on October 30, 2023. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | NMG

On his part, Mr Machogu said all systems are in place to ensure that the exams continue without any disruption, saying there is enough multi-agency team monitoring the exam to ensure that the process runs smoothly.

He said all pupils who sit for their KCPE exams will be moved to Form 1.

Centre managers carrying their exam materials to the County Commissioner's office in Mombasa. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | NMG

I want to reassure Kenyans that the government will not increase fees when they (students) go to Form 1," Mr Machogu said.

Examination officials braved early morning rains in most parts of the Coast region to collect the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations in 53 containers.

Kakamega Hill School KCPE candidates ready for exam on October 30, 2023. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | NMG

But Regional Education Director Luke Chebet said the rains had not affected the distribution of the papers. Mr Chebet said helicopters were on standby to assist in the distribution of the exams in case the heavy rains affected the exercise.

In the Coast region, there are 2019 and 2472 KCPE and KPSEA centres conservatively spread across the region.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi looks on as a KPSEA candidate is searched at St George's Primary School in Nairobi before the start of the exams on October 30, 2023. Photo credit: Evans Habil | NMG

"So far there's peace in Lamu. We have 125, 296 candidates starting their KCPE exams while 137, 945 KPSEA candidates in the region," said Mr Chebet.

Mr Chebet said all county and national government vehicles have been redeployed to assist in the distribution of the exams.

Pupils from Ndiru Primary School in Homa Bay town queue to be searched by exam officials on Monday. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | NMG

"The Coast region is ready and well prepared, notwithstanding the rains that are pounding, we are not worried. All education stakeholders should provide a conducive environment for the conduct of the national examinations," he added.

Security officers in Westlands Sub-county during the distribution of KCPE/KPSEA examination papers. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | NMG

In Taita Taveta County, County Director of Education Khalif Hirey said there were no reported challenges in the county so far.

Examination materials arrive at St George's Primary School in Nairobi on October 30, 2023 for the start of the KCPE examinations. Photo credit: Evans Habil | NMG

In Kwale, County Commissioner Michael Meru said they were implementing a multi-agency strategy where security officers, centre managers, supervisors and invigilators would ensure that the exams were conducted without any hitches, including cheating.

Centre Managers from various schools collecting KCPE and KPSEA materials from a container at the Baringo South Sub-County Commissioner's office premises in Marigat, Baringo County on October 30, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | NMG

"Everyone has been briefed on what to do and we will not allow cheating in the centres," he said.

He, however, expressed concern over the heavy rains in Kwale County, saying they could affect the distribution of exams in each centre. For instance, he said Shimba Hills, Tiribe and Lukore areas have been identified as potential flood areas.

An invigilator inspects KCPE candidates at Tetu Girls Primary School in Nyeri County on October 30, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | NMG

"The rains are heavy in Kwale and we are not sure where there will be flooding as most of the remote areas may be inaccessible due to bad roads," he said.

In Msamberni, he said the Mapombe, Mngunipa and Vukani areas could be flooded during the exams.

Candidates at Michinda Boys Boarding and Day School in Elburgon, Nakuru County run to collect their examination materials ahead of the KCPE and KPSEA exams on October 30, 2023. Photo credit: John Njoroge | NMG

However, he said the government was equal to the task and would ensure that the exams reached the centres at the right time, using all-terrain vehicles in the designated areas.

Stamdard Eight pupils at Michinda Boys Boarding and Day School in Elburgon, Nakuru County are searched ahead of the KCPE exams. Photo credit: John Njoroge | NMG

He added that there had been no reports of candidates taking the exam in hospital, but if there was an incident, adequate support would be provided.

"No student will fail the exams. Even those who were not initially registered," he said.

A police officer escorts a centre manager with examination papers at Michinda Boys Boarding and Day School in Elburgon, Nakuru County on October 30, 2023. Photo credit: John Njoroge | NMG

Kwale County Director of Education Ahmed Mohammed Abdi said that despite the high number of students sitting the exams, the challenge comes when they have to transition to secondary school.

"At the beginning of the year, we found that most learners, especially those in remote areas, were not ready to join secondary school. Some had taken up charcoal burning, while others had fled their homes. We do not want this to happen again," he said.

Belio Kipsang, Principal Secretary, State Department for Basic Education, Ministry of Education, distributes KCPE examination papers to candidates from Ngata Primary School in Nakuru County on October 30, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | NMG

He said they have communicated with chiefs and village elders to ensure that those who sit for the exams are promoted to the next level.

32 candidates from various schools in the terror-prone Boni Forest in Lamu County were airlifted by military helicopters to Faza Primary School to sit for their exams. The candidates are for both KCPE and KPSEA. They are from Kiangwe, Milimani, Basuba, Mangai and Mararani primary schools, all in Lamu East sub-county.

Both KPSEA and KCPE candidates at Ngata Primary School in Nakuru County are searched before entering the examination rooms. Photo credit: Bonface Mwangi | NMG

Lamu County Commissioner Louis Rono told Nation.Africa on Monday that another 32 candidates for both KCPE and KPSEA from Bar'goni Primary School in Lamu West have been ferried to Mokowe Arid Zone Primary School where they are writing their exams for fear of inconveniences caused by the El Niño rains.

He said candidates from terror-prone Boni Forest Schools were not ferried to Faza Primary examination centre because of insecurity but because their respective schools did not have enough candidates to be considered as examination centres.

A police officer helps an invigilator carry KCPE examination papers after they were distributed by PS Belio Kipsang in Nakuru County. Photo credit: Bonface Mwangi | NMG

"Everything is going as planned. We have provided security across the county and all our candidates, both KCPE and KPSEA across Lamu County, are sitting their exams today.

"In Bar'goni Primary, we had to ferry 32 candidates last week and they are now sitting at Mokowe Arid Zone Primary School.

"We were afraid that the El Niño rains would have made the Hindi-Bar'goni road impassable, so we took the early precaution of ferrying our candidates to Mokowe Arid Zone Primary where they're sitting their exams," said Mr Rono.

In Nakuru, Principal Secretary for Basic Education Bellio Kipsang started the day by supervising the opening and distribution of KCPE and KPSEA papers at the Nakuru East Deputy County Commissioner's office at around 6am, before inspecting some other centres in the region.

Mr Kipsang said since it was the last KCPE, the government had assured that everything would run smoothly.

"One teacher was arrested last week who had ten social media accounts, I am very grateful to our security personnel. We are working closely with the Communications Authority and the whole system to ensure that there are no more irregularities," he said.

He said the Ministry of Education would ensure that no child misses exams due to floods and insecurity in various parts of the Rift Valley, saying they had deployed enough security personnel.

Kipsang issued a stern warning to centre managers and teachers against indulging in malpractices.

"We have instructed our officers to ensure that this is properly investigated and reported to us so that necessary action is taken against those who may have failed to register our children. We are all careful that this is our last KCPE. We do not want any child to be disadvantaged," he said.

According to PS Kipsang, 24 million Kenyans have sat the KCPE over the past 38 years.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Dr Abdi Hassan said all the examination centres in the 14 counties were secure.

The administrator revealed that the government has put in place elaborate measures to ensure security and integrity of the examination across the region.

"The government has deployed massive security at various examination centres across the region, including the insecure areas of Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo, to ensure that the exercise runs smoothly," said Dr Hassan.

"We have ensured that every registered candidate, including those who are expecting to sit for the exams, will be allowed to do so," he added.

Centre managers arrived at the venue as early as 5am to collect examination materials for candidates in the region.

Dr Hassan warned that anyone attempting to disrupt the exercise would face the full wrath of the law.

The Nation understands that the Rapid Deployment Unit, the General Service Unit and the Anti Stock Theft Unit of the police are providing additional security in parts of Baringo and Samburu to guard against any unforeseen threats as the KCPE kicks off in the region.

Dr Hassan also warned against non-examination officials entering school premises.

"Only examination officials and security officers will be allowed into schools and security and education officers will patrol all examination centres from morning to evening to ensure that nobody disrupts the exercise," he said.

The administrator urged chiefs and other administrators to also closely monitor the situation in their areas of jurisdiction.

A spot check by the Nation revealed no irregularities in most schools in Nakuru as the examination got underway.

Some candidates interviewed expressed confidence that they would pass the exams.

"I have been studying hard and the teachers have also been helping us and I am confident that I will do well," said a pupil at Moi Primary in Nakuru Town.

In Samburu, County Commissioner Henry Wafula and other senior security and education officials from the region oversaw the opening of the KCPE and KPSEA examination materials in Maralal town.