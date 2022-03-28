KCPE exam: Huge improvement recorded in six subjects

Six subjects registered an improved performance in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam, compared to 2020 results.

English composition, Kiswahili lugha, Kiswahili insha, Kenyan sign language composition, science and social studies did better this year.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said there was a drop in performance in mathematics, English language and religious education.

“Improvement in the subject performance is a positive sign that candidates had prepared well for the examination,” the CS said.

In terms of gender performance, girls performed slightly better in English and Kiswahili.

Prof Magoha said boys did well in Kenyan sign language, mathematics, science and social studies and religious education.

A total of 130,667 teachers were involved in the administration of the examination, some of whom were involved in the marking of the composition and insha papers.

The teachers were deployed as invigilators, supervisors and centre managers.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) chief executive Nancy Macharia said a majority of those involved in the administration of the exam conducted themselves with utmost professionalism.

“This is testimony to the fact that our teachers are determined to ensure a credible examination in our schools,” she said. In the 2020 exam, 30 teachers were awarded by the TSC for their exemplary performance.

Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) boss David Njengere said 174,910 professionals were engaged in administering the test, including personnel from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Ministry of Education, TSC and other government agencies.

Of these, 5,567 examiners were engaged in marking of the English composition and Kiswahili insha.

“For the objective questions, machine scoring was used to ensure candidates got accurate results. The council processed the results while observing due diligence. All candidates were awarded marks based on the work they presented,” said Dr Njengere.