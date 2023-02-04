KCB Foundation awards Sh700m bursaries to needy students

At least 220 students from western Kenya are assured of joining secondary schools from next week after acquiring full scholarships to cater for their education.

The students who were selected after a rigorous exercise expressed joy after securing scholarships to secondary schools.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, while thanking KCB Foundation for supporting learners from underprivileged backgrounds termed the move as a boost to the government’s 100 per cent transition to secondary schools.

“I urge other corporates to embrace this kind of support to ensure we see our children through schools and colleges,” he said while presiding over the launch of the KCB Foundation scholarship at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga and Bungoma will also get financing in uniforms, transport, set books, regular mentorship and psychosocial support, said KCB Foundation head Caroline Wanjeri.

The revamped KCB Foundation education scholarship programme further includes a three-month apprenticeship post-KCSE results at KCB branches countrywide for all the beneficiaries commencing with the 2022 class.

Ms Wanjeri pointed out that the students are part of the 1,000 picked across the country and will cost Sh700 million in 2023.

KCB Group Human Resource Director Japheth Achola said they target learners facing difficulties from orphans, disability or harmful cultural practices as well as gender or disability and areas with high poverty indexes.

“Our commitment stems from our strong belief that it is every child’s right to access quality education which is a powerful tool of transformation in society.

“We have also incorporated a wholesome psycho-social support system to ensure the students receive mentorship and guidance, so they have relevant coping skills applicable to this dynamic fast-paced world,” he said.

This year’s cohort received over 10,000 applications, making it the highest turnout since the programme's inception in 2007.

The 2023 class will form the 16th cohort of the scholar’s programme, including the 1,962 students currently in school.