Bank gives orphaned Mukuru boy full scholarship after Nation story

A 15-year-old boy from Nairobi’s Mukuru-Fuata Nyayo slum has been awarded a full secondary school education scholarship by the Middle East Bank (MEB) after his story was featured in Nation Media Group’s publications the Daily Nation, Sunday Nation and Taifa Leo.

Trevor Osore, an orphan, will now join Form One at Kiriani High School, Kiambu County on Monday.

While awarding the scholarship on Friday, MEB Head of Governance Mr Fred Chumo reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting bright and needy students.

He urged secondary school students to avoid bad company and instead concentrate on their studies.

Mr Chumo said many banks are collaborating with the government to improve the lives of low-income Kenyans by giving them loans.

MEB’s Compliance Manager Ms Edith Omolo said the bank's management was touched by the story of Trevor who scored 306 marks in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams.

Ms Omolo said the bank will cater for Trevor’s full school uniform and fees and also employ him after finishing his education.

“Our bank will pay for Trevor's uniform and school fees from Form One to Form four. If he scores Grade ‘C’ and above in KCSE, we will educate him further and hire him,” Ms Omolo said.

Trevor’s grandfather William Obadiah Nyagoro said he could not raise his grandson’s secondary school fees after his rental houses were demolished to pave way for a road project in 2021.

"I have been turned into a street beggar because I have other children who depend on me. I call upon other well-wishers to help me educate five other orphans,” said Mr Nyagoro, 73.