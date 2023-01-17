Grade Six assessment results to be announced today

The results of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will be released today.

A total of 1,253,577 learners sat the test in 32,555 centres across the country. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said marking of the Grade Six assessment has been completed.

“Schools will be able to access the KPSEA reports through the Kenya National Examinations Council [Knes] portal from tomorrow [today],” he said. He assured parents that all the learners will transition to junior secondary school.

He directed Knec to collaborate with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to assist schools in interpreting the reports for learners and parents.

“I also direct the council to hold joint discussions with the KICD and TSC on the national KPSEA reports to provide feedback on the CBC curriculum that can inform ongoing curriculum reviews,” said the CS.

The Ministry of Education shall also strengthen the school feeding and sanitary towel provision programmes to enhance retention.

Mr Machogu said the ministry is committed to automating activities relating to service delivery to its clients.

“I wish to bring to your attention the emphasis by President William Ruto that all the government business delivery mechanisms be automated. In this regard, sources of any information will therefore be migrated into the National Education Management Information System (Nemis),” he said.

He urged school managers to ensure proper enlisting of students in Nemis for capitation, Kenya Certificate of Primary Education, and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education registrations, and monitoring of students’ affairs including fees payment, disciplinary procedures and class attendance.

It will also be mandatory for schools to register all their Board of Management members and non-teaching staff on the Nemis platform.

On the ongoing assessment of all public and private schools to determine their suitability to host junior secondary, the CS said a total of 14,589 public and private schools had been assessed.