New era as government orders national schools to collect fees via eCitizen

National schools have been directed to submit bank details of their institutions to enable parents to pay fees through the eCitizen platform to improve service delivery.

Principals have until next week - February 6 - to submit the details to the office of the Director General, State Department of Basic Education, to facilitate the commencement of the new fee payment process.

In a circular sent to the national school principals through the County Directors of Education, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said parents and guardians will now be required to pay school fees through the eCitizen platform.

“The directorate of e-Citizen in partnership with Information Communication and Technology Authority (ICTA), Ministry of Information, Communication and Digital Economy and the National Treasury have been coordinating the onboarding of all government services onto the E-citizen platform to enhance service delivery,” stated the notice by Dr Kipsang.

Among the details that school principals are required to submit are the institution's account name, bank, account number, bank code and branch code.

But Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) secretary-general Akelo Misori dismissed the directive, saying it lacked a policy framework and was bound to fail.

"What is needed is a robust system and not a policy that will create confusion in the management of school resources," said Mr Misori.

The chairman of the National Parents Association, Mr Silas Obuhatsa, welcomed the initiative, saying it would enhance transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.