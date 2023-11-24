Girls emerge top as academies trump public schools in Coast

Khadija Ahmed scored 426 marks to emerge the top candidate in the Coast region in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results announced on Thursday, November 23.

She was just two marks shy of the the score of the overall top candidate nationally, Michael Warutere, who got 428 marks.

The 13-year-old, who was a candidate at Light Academy Primary School, thanked her teachers and parents for supporting her to achieve her goals.

“I would like to join Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Secondary School in Mombasa and later go abroad to study medicine and become a surgeon. The secret of success is God, discipline, working hard and believing in yourself,” said Khadija.

She has been in the private school since kindergarten, always emerging among the top three.

The results are based on Nation Media Group’s outsourcing and collation, and not an official list as the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) no longer ranks candidates.

Bahati Nahira of Brighter Days Academy emerged the second-best candidate overall in the region with 415 marks.

Other top candidates are Antonia Changowe 414 (Light Academy), Michele Mali Kina from St Jude Academy Taita Taveta (413), and Alma Gaciku Kamere from Light Academy (412).

Others are Lexine Wakesho Maghanga 411, (Light Academy), Pauline Malemba Ludindi 412 (Iyale Miritini), Mabel Kwamboka 412 (Nyali primary), Nina Mohamed Mahmoud 410 (Alfatah Academy), Jianna Chepkoech 410 (Light Academy), Phanice Odanga 410 (Light Academy) and Juni Pearly Mumo 410 (Bethany Christian Academy).

Others are Amed Abdulnaser 413 (Light Academy), Brighton Obara 413 (Bethany Academy), Larry Odongo 412 (Fairfield Academy), Ngala Yusuf Mrondo 409 (Fairfield).

Ephraim Amani Tangi of Vitengeni Mixed Boarding Primary School in Kilifi County scored 421 marks to emerge the top boy in Coast.

Headteacher Boaz Kamoni expressed his happiness at the result. “Our top student has 421 marks and we expect to get more results with time because it’s expensive for us to send SMSs,”he said yesterday.

Shawn Jeremy Wachira from Nyali School, with 419 marks, was the second best boy in the region in a top 20 list that was dominated by girls.

The 14-year-old wants to join Alliance High School and later become a businessman just like his father John Wachira.

Shawn thanked God, his teachers and his parents for his success.

“I was never the top pupil in class but look at me now. I worked hard for it, waking up very early in the morning and sleeping very late at night,” he added.

“I want to urge parents never to put pressure on their children. Just be there for them,” Shawn’s father said.

Nyali School Head Teacher Tony Ongugo said he is happy that his school performed well this year after it produced the top KCPE candidate in the Coast region last year.

“We expected to be among the top 10 but we are equally grateful with this year’s results after having over 10 candidates with 400 marks,” said Mr Ongugo.

In Loreto Convent Primary School in Mombasa, the leading girl got 405 marks. Anne Wairimu Ngugi, 13, wants to be a doctor and follow in her father’s footsteps.

“I am excited as a parent. As my first-born daughter, Anne has set the bar high for her siblings. We now expect nothing less,” said Anne’s father, Dr Samuel Ngugi from Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa.

In Taita Taveta, Michelle Kina of St Jude Academy in Voi scored 413 marks.

Nima Mohammed of Alfatah Academy in Taveta scored 411 marks followed by Abdirashid Abdullahi from the same school with 410 marks.

At the Memon Academy in Mombasa, six students scored 400 marks and above.

The leading student Fatma Ali Ahmed with 406 marks, wants to join Alliance Girls High School. Her dream is to become a pilot.

“I want to show the world that women can do it too. This is a clear indication that hard work pays, the sleepless nights have paid off. The journey to become a pilot has kicked off,” said Fatma.

She was closely followed by Muneeb Amirhamza who scored 405 marks.

For Muneeb, Kiswahili and Science were the most challenging subjects for him.

“I am proud of my students and the school fraternity at large. This was teamwork,” said Memon Academy headteacher Joseph Ndoro. Their mean score was 335, up from last year’s 328

At Busy Bee Primary School in Mombasa, Erica Muli scored 406 marks. She was followed by Mark Thuva with 404 marks. The school’s mean score was 367.

Kwale’s top candidate Brighton Obara said he did not expect to be the top scorer in the county.

“The exams were challenging, but I am surprised and grateful for the results. I want to thank God, my teachers and my parents,” said Obara.

The 13-year-old from Bethany Christian Academy in Matuga Constituency whose dream school is Nairobi School, he wants to study Robotics Engineering .

In the county, Masimbani topped among public schools, while Bethany Academy and Mekaela Academies produced top candidates in private schools.

Masimbani, located in Lungalunga also topped in last year’s KCPE.



