Geoffrey Monari: New model doesn’t ignore private universities

Nearly 10,000 private university students will be funded by the state, a government agency now says.

The University Fund (UF) says a third of students being admitted to higher institutions of learning would be classified as most needy, thus receiving 100 per cent financing.

According to UF Chief Executive, Geoffrey Monari, the government has set aside Sh19.6 billion to fund students as the new financing model for universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutes comes into effect next month.

The revelations come as the 79 public universities and university colleges prepare to admit students in two weeks.

He added that the government has set aside Sh34.1 billion for continuing students under the old funding model of the Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) in the 2023/24 financial year.

Mr Monari said the agency had budgeted for 155,814 students, with 140,107 placed. Of the 140,107, a total of 130,485 learners have been placed in public universities.

“At least 9,662 students in private universities will get loans, with the available cash for scholarships totalling Sh19.6 billion,” he told journalists at a workshop in Naivasha.

According to the UF boss, all under-age learners would get scholarships while they wait for loans when they turn 18.

Mr Monari said 130,485 students sent to public universities would receive government scholarships and loans in the new model, depending on their need, while the 9,662 placed in private universities would only be eligible for state loans.

The announcement of the new funding model opened doors for the admission of 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination candidates.

About 92,350 students (29 percent) who will be admitted to universities and TVET institutions this year have been identified as vulnerable and needy, meaning they will get government support in bursary, loans and scholarships.

Mr Monari said no student would be left out “since there is enough money for all”.

He advised those who have received university/college admission letters to apply for financing before the August 27 deadline.

Mr Monari said applicants must follow guidelines set by the Ministry of Education. Students can access funding by logging on to www.hef.co.ke or paying a visit to any Huduma Centre countrywide.

National Assembly Education Committee chairman, Julius Melly, told Parliament on Thursday that of the 190,000 students targeted in the funding, only 60,000 had applied.

Mr Monari said the government would fund individual students according to their needs.

The system, according to the government, will improve and promote equity, fairness and transparency.

Previously, universities and TVET institutions received block funding in the form of a capitation grant, based on the DUC model.

The government, however, says sustaining the model was a struggle as the money was mismanaged by universities, a charge denied by vice-chancellors.

Students from the most vulnerable backgrounds are to get 82 per cent scholarship.

The most needy students will receive 70 per cent scholarship and 30 per cent loans, while less needy will receive 38 per cent scholarship, 55 per cent loan and seven per cent from their households.

Mr Monari also urged universities to raise additional funds and improve their quality of education so as to attract and retain more students.

At the same time, the UF head expressed fears over reports of fee increment, saying the government signed an agreement with universities stopping them from doing so.

He added that those going against the Memorandum of Understanding would face stern action.

Kenya University and College Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) Chief Executive, Mercy Wahome, said the new funding formula is aimed at providing equal opportunities for all students, including those from families that are at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) manager, Charles Ringera, said allocating funds would be based on four criteria – choice of programme, household income band, student performance and government priority areas.

When announcing the funding model recently, President William Ruto said students would be adequately supported to meet the cost of their programmes.

The Kenya Association of Private Universities (Kapu) on Thursday appealed to the government to review the model before implementing it.

Kapu president and Catholic University of Eastern Africa Vice-Chancellor, Stephen Ngari, called on the government to reconsider its position, saying the model is discriminatory.

After the Kapu annual general meeting at Kabarak University in Nakuru, Prof Ngari said the old system was fair to private and public university students.

According to Prof Ngari, the previous model ensured students’ fee was paid by the government regardless of their university.

“Private universities are proud to be associated with quality education. The other model accommodated students in all universities,” he said.

“This model and treats private university students as inferior.”

Management University of Africa VC, Washington Okeyo, said every student should be treated as a Kenyan regardless of where they are studying.

Prof Okeyo questioned the formula the government would use in identifying learners as needy, vulnerable and less vulnerable before disbursing funds.

He added that the new funding model would be unfair to students if the categorisation is not transparent.

Prof Okeyo expressed fear that many deserving university and college students would be left out.

He said the model has been rushed and is not clear even to parents and guardians, who continue to ask questions about the parameters that will be used to determine the cash allocation.

“We appeal to the government to reconsider this decision because parents of students in private institutions also pay taxes. Why would we deny students money paid by their parents and guardians?” he asked.