Teachers Service Commission ceo Nancy Macharia and Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

Inside Sh435 billion fight between TSC and Ministry of Education

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia (left) and Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu. The Nation has pieced together details of the infighting between the teachers employer and the ministry.

Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Power to control Sh435 billion allocated for basic education and a 365,000-strong teaching workforce is at the centre of the rivalry.
  • The Nation has pieced together details of the infighting that’s been sparked by a bid to amend the Teachers Service Commission Act, 2012.
  • Senior ministry officials claim the Bill is in bad faith and intended to counter recommendations of the PWPER.

