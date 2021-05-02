Failed to qualify for your dream career? Well, all is not lost

Outspan Medical College

Students being taken through a practical lesson at Outspan Medical College in Nyeri on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Outspan Medical College is a fully-fledged and accredited TVET institution in Nyeri.
  • The college offers courses in clinical medicine, nursing, psychology, nutrition, hospital support and IT.

When the results for the 2013 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams were released, James Mwaura was devastated.

