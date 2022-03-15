Drama as varsity workers are locked out after staging strike

There was drama at the University of Eldoret on Monday after the management allegedly locked out striking workers from accessing the institution as operations at the university remained paralysed over a pay dispute.

The workers, who included lecturers and non-teaching staff, chanted in solidarity: “Tunataka pesa (we want money)”, while accusing the management of high-handedness and vowing not to go back to work unless their 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) was implemented in full.

Police in full riot gear kept vigil inside the university, ensuring the protesters did not get access into the institution. Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu) Secretary-General Robinson Kibet claimed the institution has enough money to pay them. He called on the university council to arbitrate on the matter, claiming, it might be oblivious of what is happening in the management of the institution.

University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) University of Eldoret Chapter Secretary-General Phillip Chebunet said the aspect of the university paying workers through vouchers should be investigated.

“We do not know what other vouchers are being signed and paid for in the name of workers’ salaries. This is illegal in its entirety and we need to end of this matter since there is an upcoming graduation and exams for the students. Some universities have paid their workers and ours is sitting on our dues,” he said.

Downplayed strike

However, the institution downplayed the strike, accusing union officials of locking the gate to prevent workers from accessing the university.

“They were picketing not demonstrating and no one denied them entry into the institution,” said Corporate Affairs and Marketing Manager Wambui Nganga.

She said the council has approved Sh73 million as part of the Sh220 million the workers are demanding for the full CBA implementation.

“These funds will cater for the next four months until the close of the current financial year. The remaining funds will be paid in the next financial year when the national government releases university capitation,” the officer said.

She said the CBA could not be implemented fully because the institution was cash-strapped, but added that the university is still remitting statutory deductions.