Prof Stephen Kiama

Drama back at UoN as VC Stephen Kiama sent on compulsory leave, again

University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dean of Faculty of Engineering Prof Njoroge appointed new Vice Chancellor in acting capacity.
  • Don goes on second leave 9 month after seeking a controversial six-month break last year which was cut short after a month.
  • In a communication to the university community, the chair of the Council Prof Anangwe did not specify the length of the Prof Kiama’s leave.

