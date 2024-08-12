Dr Mueni Mulwa: The scientist rewriting Kenya’s Stem narrative

In the remote village of Nunga, Machakos County, a barefoot girl once walked to school, her dreams as vast as the Kenyan sky above her.

Today, that same girl, Dr Mueni Mulwa, stands tall as a global champion in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (Stem), shating glass ceilings and inspiring a generation. Her journey from humble beginnings to becoming the first Kenyan woman to win the prestigious Schlumberger Foundation Faculty for the Future Award is not just a personal triumph; it's a beacon of hope for countless girls across the developing world.

Dr Mulwa's story is one of perseverance, ground-breaking achievements, and commitment to revolutionising Stem education for girls. As a trailblazer in computation physics at Egerton, she has not only conquered personal adversities but has also paved the way for future generations of women in science.

"I'm thrilled to become the 915th woman to win the prestigious global award and the first one in Kenya. It's an absolute honour to receive this recognition, and I am overflowing with gratitude for everyone who has supported me on this journey," says Dr Mulwa.

Her journey to the top of her field has been nothing short of extraordinary. In a remarkable feat, she secured three substantial grants in just four months in 2019, totalling over $95,000. These funds have been instrumental in establishing cutting-edge research facilities and supporting her ground-breaking work in computation physics.

The first grant, worth $15,000, came from the Kenya Education Network, enabling her to set up the inaugural Computation Laboratory at Egerton University. This was quickly followed by a $30,200 grant from the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Jaist) for high-performance compus and computing class. Capping off her impressive run, she secured a $50,000 grant from the Organisation for Women in Science for the Developing World, crucial for maintaining her research career.

Achievements

The crowning glory of her achievements came in 2023 when she applied for the Schlumberger Foundation fellowship. After a rigorous selection process involving six stages and interviews with the foundation's board of directors and executive management, Dr Mulwa emerged as the global winner, securing a $65,000 research grant and the opportunity to conduct post-doctoral research at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Reflecting on this monumental achievement, she shares, "Receiving the Schlumberger Foundation Faculty for the Future award holds a special significance for me. I was more excited than ever to continue championing the Stem agenda among secondary school girls and set a culture of change, to make an impact on these girls is my goal. This is my full circle moment and it feels deeply fulfilling!"

Her success story began at the tender age of nine when she won a mathematics contest in her zone, scoring an impressive 98 per cent. That small victory, rewarded with Ksh200, ignited a passion that would drive her through years of study and research. "I cried tears of joy as I came from a poor background. Since that time, I decided to work hard," Dr Mulwa recalls.

Her educational journey took her from Muthetheni Girls Secondary School to Chepkoilel University College, a Constituent College of Moi University. She then ventured innationally, studying at the Abdus Salam Innational Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) in Italy before joining the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein, SA. Now, as a lecturer at Egerton University and the chairperson of the Organisation for Women in Science and Technology for the Developing World Kenya Chap, she is devoted to inspiring the next generation of female scientists. She regularly visits high schools, targeting girls in Form One and Two to lay the foundation for their future.

"I visit high schools. I target girls in Form One and Two to prepare them and lay the foundation for them to join Stem. I don't like dealing with universities because when girls join the universities they have already made up their minds," she explains.

Dr Mulwa's commitment to her country and community is unwavering. Despite the prestigious opportunity to study in the United States, she emphasises, "I have no intention of extending my stay in the US because it doesn't make sense to acquire such knowledge and deny my fellow women and girl child the fruits of my labour. I want to come back and serve my community."

Personal success

Her story is not just about personal success; it's about changing perceptions and breaking down barriers. "Stem is not a preserve of boys. It's not as difficult as it is perceived. A girl is not a weaker sex when it comes to Stem. Subjected to the same environment, the outcome is the same. My wish and prayer is to see an equal population of boys and girls pursuing Stem subjects one day," she passionately declares.

Her ‘poetical’ approach to science has broken through to inspire present-day young women interested in computation physics. Her work at Egerton University has been pivotal in advancing Computation physics at the institution, which received 25 compus from Jaist.

The impact of her work extends far beyond the walls of academia.

"Introducing girls to Stem education and encouraging them to explore opportunities with Stem-related subjects is the best thing that can ever happen to a girl in the developing world. It helps them build confidence and develop a passion for Stem," she explains.

Her journey hasn't been without challenges. Growing up in a remote village, walking to school barefoot, and facing societal pressures that pushed girls away from Stem subjects, Dr Mulwa had to overcome significant obstacles. She recalls one of her teachers pushing her to pursue a career in religious education, a path she respectfully declined in favour of her passion for science and mathematics. The Schlumberger Foundation Faculty for the Future programme, which awarded Dr Mulwa her latest accolade, has been a catalyst for women in Stem since its launch in 2004. The programme awards fellowships to women from 93 developing and emerging economies to pursue PhD or Post-doctoral research, acting as a springboard for women to further tap into their potential in Stem fields.

Her proposal on quantum storage devices, used to store high storage power and information for physics, caught the attention of the Schlumberger Foundation Scientific committee. They were impressed by the quality of her research proposal, its scientific inest, and its relevance to her home country.

"I went down on my knees the day I received the email confirming me as the 915th global winner from 93 countries," Dr Mulwa shares, recalling the moment she was officially declared the winner on April 3, 2024. "This was a massive accomplishment considering the high level of quality applications received at Schlumberger Foundation for the Call for Applications for the 2024-25 academic year."

Her victory is not just a personal achievement but a milestone for Kenya and Africa. "This is such a great honour for me and my country Kenya. I hope this award will stimulate scientific and technological thinking among women and girls wishing to pursue Stem courses," she says.”My joy is to see this award heighten motivation, sharpen self-awareness and a lasting passion for science and in turn capture the imagination of other women and girls in Kenya and Africa to regard scientific pursuits as a necessary means towards advancement and growth."

As she prepares for her post-doctoral research at the University of Texas at El Paso, set to begin on September 4, 2024, Dr Mulwa remains focused on her ultimate goal: to use her knowledge and experience to benefit her community back home.

"I sincerely believe in more productive communities, excelling in Stem. Winning this award serves as a powerful reminder of the incredible achievements of women in developing and emerging economies and the limitless potential we possess to make a positive impact on the world," she affirmed.