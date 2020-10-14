Agency rules out reopening ‘substandard’ satellite campuses

Satellite campuses closed more than a year ago for failing to meet academic quality standards will not be reopened despite complaints by universities that congestion may undermine health measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The majority of universities have indicated observing social distancing in lecture halls remains a big challenge, with suggestions that the 57 satellite campuses shut in 2018 be reopened to help manage the crisis.

However, the Commission for University Education (CUE) insisted the closure of the campuses would not be lifted.

CUE chairman Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha said universities should find ways of ensuring social distancing is achieved using available spaces.

“The commission cannot compromise on the quality of education in the university sector,” said Prof Nyaigotti.

He said although social distancing is a crucial health guideline to help stem the spread of coronavirus, university education quality and teaching standards ought to be maintained as well.

The Ministry of Education and the CUE ordered the closure of 57 public university satellite campuses in 2018 for failing to meet accreditation requirements.

Main campuses

The closure, announced in a report released last year, affected both private and public universities and students in affected campuses were forced to transfer to the main campuses.

The commission also listed more than 133 universities offering uncompetitive degree programmes that needed to be scrapped to avoid wastage of resources.

The crackdown on campuses was part of reforms in the university education sector implemented by the CUE and the ministry following concerns the craze to cash in on increased enrolment was compromising the quality of education.

Among the most affected was Laikipia University, whose six satellite campuses in Eldoret, Nakuru, Embu, Nyahururu, Nairobi and Naivasha were closed.

Also affected were Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Catholic University, Kenya Methodist University, University of Baraton and Moi University.

Moi University campuses in Kericho, Mombasa and Nakuru were also closed.

Others included South Eastern Kenya University, Cooperative University, Maseno University and Egerton University.

“The closed campuses were identified to be teaching in substandard infrastructure and the universities were not adhering to the basic standards,” Prof Nyaigotti explained.

Public universities vice-chancellors’ committee chairman Geoffrey Muluvi said his team was yet to discuss the issue.

“We are yet to discuss the issue of satellite campuses in the VCs’ committee and I cannot speak on their behalf,” said Prof Muluvi.

Social distancing

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha acknowledged social distancing remains a major challenge in learning institutions.

Final-year university students were recalled on October 5 and the institutions of higher learning have since begun recalling their students for face-to-face learning.

First-year to third-year students at various universities will report back from October 26.

However, some private institutions such as KCA University notified their students that physical learning will resume in January.

Since May, universities have been engaging students in online learning.