CS Machogu bans branding of exams, school items with politicians' photos

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has banned head teachers from administering examinations with papers bearing portraits or names of politicians.

The CS said it was wrong to allow politicians to use innocent children in their quest for power. He noted that the practice has become commonplace as politicians use children to woo their parents.

He singled out Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, whom he accused of recently providing early childhood development and education (ECDE) county examination papers carrying his photo.

“In the case of Kakamega, the ministry invalidated the examination citing bad motives to coerce students and parents. The photo or name of a politician has nothing to do with the exams,” Mr Machogu said.

While the governor did not return our calls when we sought his comments on the matter, his communications director Sumba Juma said the allegations were untrue.

“Show us the evidence that we published such materials, then we can react. Otherwise to me hakuna kitu kama hiyo (there is no such thing),” said Mr Juma.

Mr Machogu said the ministry will not “condone this cheap publicity”. “MPs have been banned from putting their photos on school buses and school projects,” he added.

In Kisii County, Governor Simba Arati is said to have donated to learners school bags branded with his portrait.

Elimu na Simba

Mr Arati said its unfortunate that the directive has been issued, apparently targeting his Elimu na Simba programme, for what he termed political reasons.

He said children have over the years received branded items from politicians and corporates and wondered why the directive is coming now.

“It is unfortunate that they are planning to stop the children’s happiness after receiving the bags for their own selfish reasons,” said Mr Arati.

Mr Machogu’s directive is not new. In early 2022, his predecessor George Magoha banned the issuance of success cards to candidates with names or photos of politicians.

“Make sure that you destroy all messages of success sent to students with political portraits without fear or favour. Our children are not in politics, they are just children,” said Magoha. He warned head teachers who failed to enforce the directive that they would face disciplinary action.

Mr Machogu’s directive comes amid a tussle between the national government and counties over the management of ECDE centres as the State began implementing the proposals of the Presidential Working Group on Education Reforms (PWPER).

In its report, the PWPER proposed the repeal of the Early Childhood Education Act to bring early childhood education under the Basic Education Act. The team’s report states that basic education begins at pre-school and ends at high school.

The report proposed that running ECDEs should come under head teachers of comprehensive schools that will also include primary and junior schools. Mr Machogu announced that this would be effected starting this.

The centres have been under county governments since the start of devolution. Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru said no law has been officially enacted to change this position.