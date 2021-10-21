CBC is here to stay, Uhuru says

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Mashujaa Day fete on October 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday said the government would not abandon the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) and allocated Sh8 billion for the construction of 10,000 classrooms ahead of the junior secondary school rollout.

