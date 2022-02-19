Candidates in 175 schools to sit exams in other centres

George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha (right) confers with his Interior counterpart Fred Matiangi during the launch of the 2021 examination period and issuance of security padlocks at the Kenya School of Government grounds on February 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Candidates in 175 primary and secondary schools will sit their tests in neighbouring schools after the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) implemented a new regulation requiring schools to have a minimum of 30 candidates to be registered as examination centres.

