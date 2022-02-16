Contractors building CBC classrooms will be paid promptly, says Magoha

Contractors building classrooms meant for the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) learners will be paid immediately they finish their projects, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said.

Prof Magoha said this Wednesday at Laburra Secondary School in Kieni, Nyeri County where he commissioned a newly-built CBC classroom.

The Education CS praised the contractors for their work which has seen over 2,000 out of the 6,500 classrooms completed in less than two months.

“The contractors are mainly youth and they are local (from) near the schools and they have conducted themselves well while the quality of work is very good. I will ensure that they are paid as quickly as possible and that money due to them is not withheld,” he said.

He at the same time told politicians to keep off education matters, saying that the Education ministry is adequately prepared to continue rolling out the curriculum.

“Please give the government a break. Do your politics but let the government work. We cannot all join you in politics so, before you say things that do not make sense, call us and we will give the right information,” he said.

Education CS George Magoha speaks to teachers of Laburra Secondary School in Kieni, Nyeri County on February 16, 2022 when he commissioned a new CBC classroom. Photo credit: Reginah Kinogu | Nation Media Group

Enough books and teachers

The CS said that contrary to reports that only classrooms are being built, the government has put in place plans to ensure that there are enough books and teachers.

“As far as Grade Six is conserved — because we have heard stories that we are building classrooms without teachers— we are prepared because all Grade Six teachers were trained in December last year. This is in addition to the previously trained 250,000 teachers,” he said.

“As we speak, the delivery of Grade Six books to schools is at 90 per cent and by next week, we will have achieved 100 per cent. The process of dealing with Grade Seven books is also ongoing,” he added.

Prof Magoha said that training of CBC teachers would continue in order to ensure a seamless transition.

“There are also questions about Grade Seven teachers in 2023. The government is going to train the entire Grade Seven and Grade Eight teachers in April this year, meaning that teachers will be trained well ahead of time,” he added.

Prof Magoha addresses education officials at Laburra Secondary School in Nyeri on February 16, 2022. He said over 2,000 CBC classrooms have been completed across the country. Photo credit: Reginah Kinogu | Nation Media Group

Teachers being trained

The CS said that there are over 2,000 teachers starting a fresh course while the rest are upgrading from certificate to diploma, adding that there were 10,000 teachers being trained currently.

Prof Magoha defended the government over the high dropout rate in schools, saying significant strides have been made in ensuring that all children are in school.

According to a report by Unesco on the progress made by countries towards achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4, close to 35 per cent of Kenyan secondary school students will not complete upper secondary education by 2030.

But Prof Magoha said the government has done a lot to ensure that children remain in school by introducing the Elimu fund and feeding programmes.