Book singles out Tvet as the key towards solving high unemployment rate

Kisii National Polytechnic

A Kisii National Polytechnic student uses a tyre changing machine.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Authors address how Tvet provides solutions for the country’s major issues, especially the Big Four agenda.
  • Book advices Tvet managers to do a market scan of the most preferred courses for the job market and offer them.

The skills gap in Kenya’s education sector calls for major reforms, reforms that will see youths in Technical and Vocational Education Training (Tvet) institutions trained in skills that enable self-employ or access to marketable jobs globally.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.