Students in technical institutions to benefit from on-the-job training

Eldoret National Polytechnic

Dr Margaret Mwakima, Principal Secretary for Vocational and Technical Training (centre), Sheillah Makori (left) and Steve Nato, mechanics students at the Eldoret National Polytechnic during the institution’s 10th Annual International Conference in June.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Education, through the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA), is working with technical institutions to ensure that students spend more than 60 percent of their training working with relevant industries, in an effort to bridge a worrisome skills gap among graduates.

