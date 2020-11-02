Blended learning? Here are the rules, says CUE

Universities will now be required to seek accreditation for all their blended and online programmes from the Commission for University Education (CUE) before offering them to students.

The comission’s chair, Prof Chacha Nyaigotti, said there is need to ensure that universities are offering quality education as most of them shifted to virtual learning following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nyagotti also said that the commission has developed protocols for implementation of the Open, Distance and e-Learning (ODel) in universities which requires universities to have their programmes inspected, approved and accredited.

“Reviewing of university guidelines is ongoing, and our aim is to ensure that the quality of teaching is high and the mode of learning is appropriate. The commission wants to ensure that our education standards do not drop as a result of the shift to e-learning,” said Prof Nyaigotti.

CUE Chief Executive Officer Mwenda Ntarangwi encouraged universities to embrace innovative multidisciplinary interactions, and to establish personalised and self-directed learning.

“This pandemic has taught us to be versatile, and to adapt to every situation,” said Prof Ntarangwi.

A survey conducted by CUE on university students showed that 75 per cent of them preferred blended learning.

The requirements that every universities must have before implementing the ODeL programmes are: The programmes must be approved by CUE, institutions should have adequate IT staff and appropriate infrastructure, reliable internet connection on campus to support live streaming of lectures, and a functional Learning Management System (LMS) which is hosted in a secure data centre, anti-plagiarism software and tools for access to e-library.

Further, they should establish quality assurance mechanisms in the delivery of online examinations, and ensure proper management and monitoring of the ODeL programme.

Lecturers are also required to monitor teaching and learning activity by using a tracking system for all students, and universities should put I place the requisite infrastructure for learners with special needs.

According to CUE deputy commission secretary Prof Grace Njoroge, the main challenge of ODEL and virtual learning is how to ensure that all students, including those who get easily distracted, stay focused and engaged throughout the lesson.

Prof Njoroge asked universities to file reports on their virtual learning for accreditation.

Additionally, the CUE guidelines require universities to develop a mechanism for student authentication, and security of exams. They will also be required to employ quality assurance models when administering the exams.

The guidelines were presented to vice chancellors, deputy vice chancellors of academics, university registrars and college principals among other university stakeholders during the third biennial conference on the state of higher education in Kenya held on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

During the forum, various university stakeholders in Kenyan universities among them, Prof Stephen G. Kiama - vice chancellor, University of Nairobi, Prof Joshua Bagakas, deputy vice-chancellor, academic affairs, research and innovation, KCA University, Prof Laila Abubakar – vice chancellor, Technical University of Mombasa, Prof Laban Ayiro - vice chancellor, Daystar University, Prof Tiyambe Zeleza – vice chancellor, United States International University – Africa, Prof Eng Ndirangu Kioni – vice chancellor, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Prof Paul Wainaina – vice chancellor, Kenyatta University and Dr Vincent Ogutu – vice chancellor designate, Strathmore University shared their experiences on learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

PEBL Coordinator, Makerere University and certified blended learning developer, Prof Paul Muyinda, also shared on quality teaching and learning outcomes in university education as mediated by technology.

University stakeholders also shared the different challenges they have faced during the shift from in-person learning to virtual learning.

Internet access

The challenges that most universities have encountered include lack of internet access and laptops for some students, and inability of lecturers to adapt to eLearning programmes.

The two-day virtual conference was themed: Technology and quality university education in an age of disruption, and it brought together more than 300 local and international delegates.

University Education and Research principal secretary Simon Nabukwesi said the government is planning to establish a National Open University of Kenya at a cost of Sh750 million, where students can comfortably study online.

Flexible learning schedules

The Open University model will provide allow more students to enroll for degree programmes since it is not bound by physical infrastructure.

“The Open University of Kenya will allow flexibility because students will study at home and at their convenience, using pre-packaged learning materials and online resources,” said Mr Nabukwesi.

So far, the concept has been implemented successfully in Tanzania, South Africa, UK, and in China. In Kenya, the idea has been touted for the last 10 years but has never been established.

The Open University will be constructed in Konza City, and is aimed at expanding access to higher education by offering flexible learning schedules to those in full-time employment and at a low cost.

Education cabinet secretary George Magoha said the Covid-19 pandemic has sparked innovative ideas which universities can use to transform their operations.

“The Ministry of Education will be glad to receive advice on how to advance ideas, especially in terms of technology adoption and alternative ways of financing university education,” said Prof Magoha.



