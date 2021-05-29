As publishers engage in vicious price wars, authors lose millions

Books

Authors are losing millions of shillings in reduced royalties as publishing companies cannibalise each other in a vicious price war to win government tenders for supply of books to schools.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

Authors are losing millions of shillings in reduced royalties as publishing companies cannibalise each other in a vicious price war to win government tenders for supply of books to schools.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.