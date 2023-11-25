82-year-old man beats odds to post 182 marks in KCPE exam

In a remarkable achievement, an 82-year-old man from West Pokot County defied age and expectations to score 182 marks in the 2023 KCPE exam whose results were released on Thursday.

Popularly known as Kukaa, Wilson Kipchumba’s educational journey began in 1961 when he joined class one at Tomena Primary School in West Pokot.

This journey continued until 1965 when he completed his class five education.

Kukaa, who hails from Talau village, sat his exam at Makutano Primary School, leaving an indelible mark on the educational landscape and showcasing the transformative power of a determined spirit.

Despite the challenges of his time, his determination saw him through the early stages of his academic pursuit.

Kukaa had expressed a strong desire to obtain an eighth-grade certificate and that dream has come to pass.

His story serves as an inspiring testament to the importance of perseverance and continuous learning, proving that age should never be a barrier to one’s educational pursuits.

In Naivasha, Little Friends Academy – a school that was the best overall in elocution during the Kenya National Music Festival – was among the top in the KCPE exams. Sixteen of the 83 pupils scored 400 marks and above. The school had a mean of 378.

Among the top pupils were Muringi Myles Mbugua with 421 marks, Shilovele Joyce Andia (418), Leposo Patet (412), Shaa Mercy Namayian (409) and Kiplagat Kiboywo (406), Nzei Shadrack Maina (404), Andrian Claudio Ambale (404), David Lamiten Sankei (404) and Nchoe Terry Sanau with 403 marks.

Others are Kiarie Shem Muruga (402), Jomo Mbugua (402), Ngotho Precious Njeri (402), Wanjiru Sharon Nyambura (401), Sankei Wilson Leshan (400), Mureithi Bernice Wambui (400) and Githaiga Derrick Mugathi (400).

Said Myles Mbugua: I am overwhelmed. I thank God for the marks I scored in the exam.



