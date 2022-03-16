63 candidates, supervisor arrested over exam malpractices in Kakuma

Education CS George Magoha when he supervised the opening of the exams container at Nyali Deputy County Commissioner's office in Mombasa. 63 candidates and supervisor have been arrested over exam malpractices in Kakuma Camp, Turkana county.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police in Turkana West Sub County on Tuesday arrested 63 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam candidates and a supervisor over exam malpractices.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.