63 candidates, supervisor arrested over exam malpractices in Kakuma

Police in Turkana West Sub County on Tuesday arrested 63 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam candidates and a supervisor over exam malpractices.

The arrests were made at two separate examination centres within Kakuma Refugee Camp - 25 candidates from Somali Bantu Secondary School and 38 from Greenlight Secondary School, Turkana County Police Commander, Samwel Ndanyi, confirmed.

He said that Mr Edward Ekodor Lochole, a supervisor, was also arrested and several phones confiscated from candidates at Greenlight Secondary School.

“The preferred charges against candidates and the supervisor were examination malpractices and an additional charge of negligence of duty for the supervisor,” the county police boss said.

He said the candidates were released on a free bond to sit for the Wednesday morning paper while the supervisor was released on a cash bail.

Mr Ndanyi said that a team of top county officials from the Ministry of Education are already in the school to coordinate with the Sub County security committee to carry out investigations into the matter.

On Monday, when together with the Turkana County Commissioner Muthama Wambua, he officiated the opening of exams container in Lodwar town, Mr Ndanyi said that the police officers had heightened surveillance at all examination centers in the county including six within Kakuma refugee camp.

This was after some police officers were arrested within the camp for aiding Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination irregularities.

He reiterated that all police officers will have to adhere to all the regulations set by the Ministry of Education to prevent any malpractices during the exams period.

Meanwhile, Mr Wambua confirmed that examinations were going on smoothly at schools in banditry prone areas where security had been beefed up.