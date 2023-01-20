2022 KCSE: Alliance High registers improved results

Alliance High School, the premier school in Kiambu County, Friday congratulated its 2022 class following improved results from last year.

In the results released by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu on Friday, Alliance had 72 straight As, 145 A minus, 102 B plus, 32 B minus, 12 C plus and 8 plain Cs.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, the school’s deputy Principal Mr John Mwangi Karimi revealed that the school managed a mean grade of 10.2, while last year they scored 10.019.

“We had prepared them mentally since they were in form 2 due to the school calendar which changed during the pandemic,” he said.

A total of 371 sat for the 2022 KCPE exams, while in 2021, the school had 426 students.

In 2021, 70 students had a straight A, 148 A minus, 101 had B plus, 56 had B plain, 21 got B minus, 18 managed C plus, 5 got C plain, 3 had C minus, one got a D plain while three had their results cancelled.

In 2020, the school led the pack in the number of students who scored Grade A plain the KCSE exam.

The school registered 77 As out of the 395 candidates who sat the examination, with an overall mean grade of 10.85.

The traditional good performers dominated the list of schools that had a high number of students posting straight As.

On Friday, Education CS announced that 173,345 candidates scored C plus and above.

A total of 489,081 candidates scored Grade D plus and below. This is 55.8 per cent of the total 881,416 students who sat the 2022 KCSE examination.

Candidates who scored D minus were 167,758, according to the results announced by CS Machogu.

The number of candidates who scored D was 155,480, while 135,021 candidates scored D plus.











