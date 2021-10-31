Uasu backs George Magoha on proposed changes in public varsities management

Uasu

Universities Academic Staff Union national chairperson Grace Nyongesa (centre) flanked by other union officials speaks in Nakuru Town on July 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi| Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has thrown its weight behind Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha’s proposals to have more powers in the management of public universities, including the appointment of vice-chancellors and control over councils.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.