After student funding row, lecturers’ strike rocks public universities

Staff in 35 public universities began their strike yesterday complaining about low pay, delayed salaries, non-remittance of statutory deductions and failure by the government to implement a comprehensive medical cover.

The strike by members of the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu) paralysed learning in the universities.

Last evening, however, the Inter-Public Universities’ Councils Consultative Forum, which brings together the management of the public universities, obtained a court order temporarily stopping the strike.

“The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) is temporarily restrained from calling, instigating, or inciting others to take part in any strike or other form of industrial action. Parties to continue negotiating with a view to resolving the disputed issues consensually,” ruled Judge Dr Jacob Gakeri of the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The case will be mentioned on October 2 for further directions.

Public university staff have expressed their frustrations over delays in negotiating their members’ 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the government.

"We refuse to accept further delays in our compensation. We are ready for talks, but we will not return to work until a deal is reached. They either sign the 2021-2025 CBA or it will be the end of the world," said Uasu Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga

He was speaking during the launch of the strike at the Technical University of Kenya in Nairobi.

"We came to the table to negotiate this CBA but the response was disheartening: ‘There’s no money’, yet we see funds being mismanaged and squandered as Kenyans face crippling taxes. This is unacceptable”.

“If there’s truly no money, we are left with no choice but to strike until a fair deal is reached. We are vital stakeholders in this broad-based government, and our voices must be heard. We demand accountability and equitable treatment for all, we are going to strike," said Kusu Secretary-General Charles Mukhwaya.

The unions have expressed concern over the government's comparison of university staff to civil servants and vowed to halt fee collection until their pending salaries are paid.

Dr Wasonga said professors should not be equated with lower-grade civil service employees as he pointed out discrepancies in pay and promotion criteria as drawn by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

“The SRC cannot equate university staff with civil service employees. Our roles and responsibilities are vastly different. Universities are classified as State Corporations, and they've been categorised accordingly. There are significant discrepancies in pay and promotion criteria that need to be addressed,” he said.

“We cannot be treated as civil servants. Vice Chancellors, for instance, are mapped to State Corporation category B, while other university workers fall under civil service. You cannot compare a professor to a civil service Job Group S employee.”

Mr Mukhwaya called for the harmonisation of allowances for university staff and comprehensive medical coverage.

"Our proposals have been on the table since 2020, but we have not received adequate responses. We have issued a strike notice, and I assure you that we will continue our strike until our demands are met," he said.

He emphasised that ongoing negotiations must yield results, warning that failure to resolve these issues by 2024 indicates a lack of commitment from the government.

The strike has raised alarm about the potential disruption of academic activities.

In Nyeri, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology staff led by Kusu branch secretary Zakayo Wachira and his Uasu counterpart, Reverend Anthony Mutwiri, said the government had failed them.

Mr Mutwiri said: “The new funding model’s has challenges. How can a university professor be paid from students’ fees yet in our university, 300 students have taken academic leave this year alone?”

Kirinyaga and Embu University lecturers demanded that their Collective Bargaining Agreement be honoured, vowing not to resume work until their demands are met.

At Egerton University, it was business as usual as lecturers continued with their teaching routines. The lecturers opted out of the work boycott initiated by the national Uasu office, citing the lack of inclusion of unpaid salary arrears in the strike agenda.

One professor said he is owed over Sh3 million, adding that some of his colleagues have died while waiting for their dues.

Efforts to reach the Uasu Egerton Chapter for comment were unsuccessful, as they did not respond to telephone calls.

Teaching staff at Bomet University College downed their tools.

"We will push the government to accept, negotiate and implement the CBA 2021/2025. We were to start negotiation for 2025/30 but were still begging," Uasu official Obala Musumba.

Bomet Uasu chairperson Sangura Ramari accused the government of dishonesty.

At Maseno University, Uasu Maseno chapter chairman Dr George Kotuto said lecturers were not given a salary increment.

"When President Ruto was launching the housing levy, he awarded civil servants and public servants a salary increment of seven to 10 percent,” said Dr Kotuto.

Kenya University Staff Union Maseno University chapter secretary Steve Opiyo said their CBA has stalled for over 10 years.

At Tom Mboya University staff stayed away from work. Uasu Tom Mboya University branch secretary-general Maurice Ndolo said the government has failed to implement the chapter’s CBA cycles for 2013-2017, 2017-2021 and 2021-2025.

The situation was the same at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology.

In Machakos County, Uasu branch secretary Silvanus Mukai said they will take nothing less than a signed CBA.

“We need a CBA that does not discriminate against university workers. As Machakos we owe the government Sh 79 million. Until those balances are cleared we are downing tools as university workers," said Martin Kasina, the secretary general of UASU.