Knut threatens strike over stalled salary negotiations

Wilson Sossion

Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion and Gender Violence Recovery Centre (GVRC) executive director Alberta Wambua address journalists at Knut House in Nairobi on September 22, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Sossion said the new CBA should have been finalised and signed by all parties by October, last year.

  • Last month, Knut also wrote to TSC and threatened to call for a strike if the commission failed to invite the union for CBA talks.

A teachers’ union has threatened to rally its members to an industrial strike if the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) does not convene fresh pay rise negotiations within 10 days.

