Knec to pay examiners this month, says Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

Examiners and other officials who were contracted for the administration of the 2022 national examinations will be paid this month, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has announced.

Mr Machogu said the Ministry of Education has received Sh2 billion for the payments and that the ministry will be proactive in the future to ensure that the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has enough funds to pay examiners’ allowance on time.

Over 30,000 examiners were involved in the exercise.

“Through President William Ruto, we have been given Sh2 billion and I’ll pay all who helped us in marking the 2022 national examinations. Let them be calm. I know it has taken longer [than expected] but all of them will be paid and going forward, that will be prioritised. Their work environment will also be improved and payment will be timely,” Mr Machogu said. He was speaking during a career mentorship day at Kangaru School, Embu County.

He confirmed to the ‘Nation’ that the money has already been released by the National Treasury. The ministry will then transfer the funds to Knec before the officials are paid.

Payment of examination officials has previously been delayed due to inadequate budgetary allocation to Knec by the national government. In the 2023-24 budget, Knec has been allocated Sh5 billion for examinations waiver for primary and secondary school learners.

The examinations body has struggled to meet some obligations since the allocation for the examinations waiver has remained the same despite the number of candidates increasing annually.

“This has put a strain on the Knec in terms of effective execution of their mandate including payment of facilitators (invigilators, security personnel, examiners, markers) as well as logistics,” Budget Appropriations Committee report observed ahead of the presentation of the budget speech last month.

The BAC report recommended that examination waivers be given to learners through capitation, unlike the current block model. Appearing before the Committee on Education of the National Assembly, the principal secretary for Basic Education Belio Kipsang said that Knec intends to review the allowances paid to invigilators and examiners of national examiners following complaints for better terms.

According to budget estimates, the council needs Sh1.024 billion for the administration of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations, Sh3.18 billion for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations and Sh1 billion for Grade 6 assessment.