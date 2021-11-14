Egerton University graduation hangs in the balance

Striking Egerton University lecturers and non-teaching staff protest at the Njoro campus on November 9, 2021 due to delayed implementation of the 2017-2021 CBA.

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Egerton University’s 44th graduation ceremony hangs in the balance due to the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Chapter strike which begins tomorrow.   

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.