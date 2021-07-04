Deadline for varsity course selection today, KUCCPS says

Agnes Mercy Wahome

Dr Agnes Mercy Wahome, the CEO of Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service.

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

Students who qualified for university admission and have not been placed in any degree programme have until 3pm today to submit their revision of alternative courses.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uasu gets first female union chair

  2. Ethiopia will close Kenya embassy to save money

  3. Ex-Uganda minister Awori dies at 82

  4. PRIME Malala loses bid to keep deputy minority leader post

  5. Kenya's Covid-19 death toll hits 3,690

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.