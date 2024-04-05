EAK appoints Kepha Nyandega General Secretary

The Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK) has appointed Kepha Nyandega as General Secretary.

In a statement to newsrooms on Friday, EAK said Mr Nyandega shall be formally presented to the next AGM scheduled for July 1, 2024.

He reported to duty on April 1, 2024, for an overlap with the outgoing General Secretary until the AGM.

“In this capacity, he will be responsible for implementing the Alliance's Vision, Mission, Objectives, and Strategy, as well as upholding sound biblical doctrine among EAK’s membership,” said EAK Chairman Philip Kitoto.

As the GS, he will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance, overseeing all matters about governance, regulation, leadership, administration, and management of the organization.

The statement, signed by Bishop Kitoto, described Mr Nyandega in glowing terms.

“He is a born-again Christian development specialist with more than 20 years of working experience in Christian organizations contexts with a speciality in managing programs, people management, church partnerships and interfaith engagement, children and youth development, education and training, economic empowerment, health, peacebuilding and conflict transformation, environment, among others,” Mr Kitoto said in the statement.

“He has been the Faith and Development Advisor at World Vision Kenya. Mr Nyandega has been responsible for building healthy partnership with churches and other faith actors in achieving child well-being outcomes; and providing technical expertise and advisory for the successful integration and implementation of World Visions’ Faith and Development models into World Vision Kenya programming to ensure improved well-being outcomes of children in Kenya as guided by National Office Strategy."

Mr Nyandega holds a first-class honours Bachelor of Education (Sciences) degree from Egerton University; a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies from Africa International University and is currently finalizing a Master of Arts in Development Studies at JKUAT.

In addition to this, he has a Higher Diploma in Psychological Counseling and Life Skills Development and several professional courses in such fields as Project Management, Finance Management, Education Programmes, Peacebuilding and conflict management studied within and out of the country, including a specialized course on peace and reconciliation in Jerusalem, Israel.

At WVK, Mr Nyandega has been representing the organisation on the Executive Board of EAK and the Executive Committee of the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK).

The EAK membership includes the Africa Inland Church, Redeemed Gospel Churches, the Baptist Churches of Kenya, the Nairobi LightHouse, and the Good Shepherd Church, among others.