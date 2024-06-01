EACC arrests Nita boss Stephen Ogenga over Sh28m tender scam

The anti-corruption commission has arrested the Director General of the National Industrial Training Authority (Nita), Stephen Ogenga, over the alleged irregular award of a Sh28.4 million tender in the 2017/18 financial year.

Ogenga's wife, Elizabeth Achieng', was also arrested alongside him for obstructing Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials during the operation.

The tender was for the supply, installation and maintenance of sewing and training machines and was awarded to M/S Xponics Limited at a contract sum of Sh28,411,620.

The commission has also ordered former Nita Director General Paul Kipsang' Kosgei, who is yet to be arrested, to report to EACC headquarters on Monday, June 3, 2024, in connection with the same allegations.

The DG and the directors of Xponics Limited - James Waweru and Sheila Wambui Nyakinyua - were also arrested today.