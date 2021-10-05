Dream it, believe it: When I grow up, I want to be… just me!

When I grow up, I want to be a tailor, a pastry chef, a musician, and a therapist.

Before you roll your eyes and label this as high-class nonsense, please hear me out.

There has been an ongoing debate of whether nature or nurture takes the lion’s share in a child’s upbringing.

In this case, I believe nurture is responsible for the mindsets of individuals who assumed I am merely having childish dreams.

As we grow up, we get shrunk by challenges so we now believe some things are unquestionably impossible in this world.

However, I will change my narrative. I want to sew intricate memories onto clothes and bake my heart out. I want to infuse passion in every song I sing to turn any space into a church.

I want to walk hand in hand with those drowning in neurosis, and that, friends, is not a childish dream. When I grow up, I want to be peace. Yes, I want to be the authentic embodiment of peace and tranquillity.

One Morgan Freeman once said that we humans are more obsessed with having rather than being. Granted, everyone wants to have a good day, a happy family, money, or even another cup of tea, but how often do we pause to think that it is in being that we have? (Of course I am not asking you to be a cup of tea). Desiring all these things is human.

Allow me to do some Math here; if I am a good writer, I will have a successful career— a simple application of the law of compensation.

When I grow up, I want to be happy. The famous Mahatma Gandhi said, “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

For someone with a mind that is as talkative as mine, happiness seems like another assignment I have to submit in the next few years. However, I have come to understand that it is a journey worth savouring every bit.

I don’t want to be called strong because my tears never fall or be labelled brave because I never waiver during the toughest storms.

I want to feel so safe that I can weep desperately to the point of passing out. I want to be so free that I won’t fear death; after all, life is what you choose to make it. I choose to be me.