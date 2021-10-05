Dream it, believe it: When I grow up, I want to be… just me!

happy youth

As we grow up, we get shrunk by challenges so we now believe some things are unquestionably impossible in this world.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Amy Nafwa

Counselling Psychology student

Daystar University

When I grow up, I want to be a tailor, a pastry chef, a musician, and a therapist.

