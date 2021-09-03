File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

DP Ruto's Weston Hotel land case moves to Court of Appeal

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A legal battle pitting Deputy President William Ruto against the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on ownership of the land where his Weston Hotel stands has moved to the Court of Appeal. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.