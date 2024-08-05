DP Gachagua reveals sons' Sh3.5bn investments in hospitality industry

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that his family has invested in the hospitality industry.

The iconic Treetops and Outspan hotels in Nyeri County reopened on Saturday, beginning a new chapter for the sector under the ownership of the DP’s family.

The Treetops Hotel, which is famous for hosting the late Queen Elizabeth II when she ascended to the throne 72 years ago, will also be a significant relic of the Mau Mau movement in Nyeri.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan enjoy a game drive in Aberdare National Park after the re-opening of Treetops Lodge on August 3, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Mr Gachagua has on several occasions reminded his detractors that he is “a son of Mau Mau”.

During the hotel’s opening on Saturday, August 3, 2024, Mr Keith Rigathi, the DP’s son said the establishment holds a significant part of Kenya’s history on its liberation struggle that has remained untold.

The facilities which the family is said to have acquired at Sh 3.5 billion are located about 20 kilometres from Nyeri town.

On the opening day, Mr Gachagua who was the chief guest said the facility would go a long way in boosting tourism in the region.

The DP hinted at the acquisition of the hotels on April 4, 2024, at the Nyeri National Polytechnic's fourth graduation ceremony.

He said that the decision to buy the two historic hotels emanated from a challenge that he had shared with the local business people.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan join in a jig at the re-opening of the Treetops Hotel in Aberdare National Park on August 3, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

On Sunday night during an interview on Inooro TV, the DP said: “As a government, we had been looking for foreigners to come and invest in the country yet we have local investors. My sons have every right to invest here. I had warned them not to do business with the government to avoid conflict of interest.”

During the opening of the hotel, Mr Gachagua who is also the Coordinator of Inter-Governmental relations between the National Government and County Governments, said the two levels of government are working on a proposal to develop a formula for sharing revenues generated from national game parks.

The DP, whose docket includes chairing the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), said he is facilitating the talks between the two levels of government to ensure a consensus. He was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan among other guests.

A view of Treetops Hotel inside Aberdare National Park on August 3, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

He was responding to a suggestion by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga that his county deserved a share of revenues generated by KWS at the Aberdare National Park.

Governor Kahiga had proposed that the Kenya Wildlife Service should give a certain percentage of revenue generated from Aberdare National Park to the Nyeri County Government.

Queen Elizabeth II suite at the Treetops Hotel at Aberdare National Park on August 3, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

He cited the Narok County Government, which gets a share of revenue collected from the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.