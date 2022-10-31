DP Gachagua launches initiative that will see 1 million youths get jobs

eputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched an entrepreneurship programme for Kenya’s youths in partnership with the private sector that seeks to create one million jobs.

The initiative, dubbed the Kenya Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (K-YEEAP), is a project by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) that seeks to create at least one million jobs in the next year.

The DP lauded the business community for partnering with the government as it seeks to find solutions to the country’s youth unemployment problem.

“As a government, we will provide the necessary support to take the youth closer to their collective dream of a better future. This fund and the partnership with Kepsa will go a long way towards giving the youth an equal chance at life,” Mr Gachagua noted.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the launch of the Kenya Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program by KEPSA. He was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Rebecca Miano and Ababu Namwamba. Right of DP is KEPSA chair Flora Mutahi; left of Ababu is KEPSA CEO Carole Kariuki. Photo credit: DPPS

The rate of youth unemployment in Kenya is estimated at 38.9 percent with 800,000 young people getting into the labour market every year from institutions of higher learning.

Technology and digital transformation

“Our economy has not matched the supply in (the) generation of new jobs for our youth. Experts have warned us of the ‘youth time bomb’ occasioned by the jobless youth bulge,” DP Gachagua added.

According to Kepsa, the programme will leverage technology and digital transformation.

"This will enable our youth to be active participants in the ongoing global digital revolution," he added.

The DP also said that to ensure that Kenya remains an active participant in the ongoing digital revolution, the government was committed to creating a conducive environment for upcoming and established entrepreneurs.