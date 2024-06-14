Don’t pass Finance Bill, Karua urges MPs

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party co-principal and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has urged Members of Parliament to listen to the voice of the people and reject the Finance Bill, 2024.

According to Ms Karua, the Finance Bill 2024 will bring more pain to Kenyans if it sails through the National Assembly without amendments.

Speaking at the Narc Kenya headquarters on Thursday, Ms Karua said Kenyans are reeling under the high cost of living and their suffering will be exacerbated should the Bill be passed.

“Our question is, will the Ruto regime and Parliament listen to the cries of the people with regard to this bill? There is absolutely no justification for additional punitive taxes on the already overburdened and neglected populace,” Ms Karua said.

She added that President William Ruto has performed dismally since he ascended to power and that there are more challenges being experienced in the country under him.

On the budget, Ms Karua said the Office of the President should cut costs and reduce the number of travels outside the country.

“The administration needs to cut non-priority spending and we are giving them examples of the travel budgets and unplanned spending through roadside declarations. They need to trim the hospitality budget.”

She further asked the President to send home the many advisors surrounding him and who are costing taxpayers a lot of money yet they have failed to counsel him appropriately on the challenges that Kenyans are facing.

“Our take is that Cabinet secretaries are expected to be competent enough to advise the President and likewise in the counties, the county executives are also expected to advise governors. You cannot appoint unqualified persons and then burden Kenyans with multiple offices of advisors.”

According to the Narc Kenya leader, the Kenya Kwanza regime is defunding the health and education sectors, making access to education at all levels as well as health services for poor Kenyans unaffordable and beyond the reach of the majority.

“Failure to align the government’s spending on these critical services is additional proof of the regime’s heartlessness,” the politician said.

At the same time, Ms Karua criticised the national government and the county government of Nairobi City over the ongoing demolition of properties built on riparian lands.

“We fear that this is a ploy to disposes the vulnerable of their land and allocate prime land to the preferred persons for personal gain…a clear indication that this regime is in office not for the benefit of Kenyan people but to enrich themselves at the expense of the Kenyan people.”

On the issue of recent strikes by doctors and clinical officers, Ms Karua asked the government and the Council of Governors to focus on improving the health sector and to respect legally bidding contracts with the medics.