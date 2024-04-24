Doctors on strike: X’s hashtag analysis bears hallmarks of coordinated online attacks

For more than a month, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) have been on strike, rallying in the streets to demand payment of their salary arrears and the prompt deployment of medical interns for their internships. They are also calling for the implementation of a collective bargaining agreement signed in 2017 following a 100-day strike.

The doctors pointed out that the government has not hired more doctors despite the national shortage, nor provided a training budget for postgraduate medical officers. Additionally, county governments failing to release doctors eligible for postgraduate training, remitting allowances, and have recurrently delayed salary payments, among other issues.

So far, medical practitioners have strongly objected to the National Treasury's allocation of Sh2.4 billion for deploying medical interns. The Union has dismissed the government's 91 percent salary cut for interns and further insisted that the strike will persist until all elements of the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed by the Union and the Health Ministry are fully enacted.

This standoff between the government and KMPDU which represents more than 7,000 members has since left thousands of Kenyans without much-needed public health services.

However, since the onset of the protests, there have been attacks. A peaceful protest of the medics resulted in police brutality which left the KMPDU boss Davji Atellah injured after he was hit by a teargas canister as he led a protest in Nairobi on March 1.

“This is one of the documented physical attacks on the unionist. But that’s not all: they are always targets. Their phones are tapped and they have learned to live by it,” Dr. Dennis Miskella, the KMPDU secretary general, told the Nation.

Nevertheless, these attacks have extended beyond the physical and verbal. We have found evidence indicating that they have also occurred within the online realms.

The Nation's investigations, in collaboration with Code For Africa, examined three hashtags — #FireTheDoctors, #GreedyDoctors, and #KMPDUexposed — and observed behavior suggesting an attempt to exploit trending topics on Twitter to spread disinformation amid the doctors’ protests.

Nation questioned KMPDU’s Deputy Secretary General, Dr Dennis Miskellah, on whether he was aware about the online war.

He remarked, "We are well aware of the online attacks, and they do not surprise us. When engaging with an adversary who fights unfairly, one can expect them to use all means possible. In the context of conflict, such tactics are expected. Our opponents will employ any tactic to hinder our progress. Propaganda is a typical part of such conflict. We do not take it as a personal affront to anyone; instead, we disregard it with the disdain it deserves, as it does not merit our response."

An X network that appears to be anti - doctors' has amplified hashtags, in a bid to discredit the protests and resulted in the hashtags trending in Kenya. The network includes a significant number of active X accounts, several of which have large user bases, including 30 accounts, each having more than 32,800 followers at the time of writing.

Some accounts exhibited bot-like characteristics due to their highly suspicious posting rates including producing more than 10 tweets in a day, having numbers in their usernames instead of actual names, and using profile pictures belonging to other persons.

We further observed that the main accounts that triggered this campaign appear to be digital marketers on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting they are paid influencers to market content on social media, as we noticed their frequent engagement in promotional hashtags during overlapping timespans.

The creation and amplification of hashtags.