Do not let your guard down yet, experts warn over Covid

A health worker collects a swab sample from a resident of Kibera, Nairobi for Covid-19 testing. The cumulative tests in Kenya stood at 1,031,721 by December 26, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Angela Oketch  &  Hellen Shikanda

What you need to know:

  • The WHO recommends that for a curve to be flattened, a country has to have a positivity rate of five per cent and below for two or three consecutive weeks.
  • Experts are now warning of yet another spike of infections

Health experts are warning of a possible spike in the number of Covid-19 cases by mid-next month, even as the country experiences a slowdown in the second wave of infections.

