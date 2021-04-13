Do not let bad peer influence derail your goals and dreams

Most of my age mates grapple with the question of peer pressure; what is it? How does it affect me?

Peer pressure is the strong behavioural influence a group has on its members. Peers are people of our age bracket and social status, and they can either influence us positively or negatively.

Peer pressure will push you to change your attitude, behaviour, communication and dressing. The group one hangs out with tend to dictate one’s lifestyle.

It can influence your reasoning and decision-making. After all, we are products of our surroundings. They will tend to order you to do things their way in order to fit in.

Failure to meet their demands leads to isolation and hatred. However, we should bear in mind that every action, whether good or bad, has an outcome.

As individuals, we should make decisions that are firm bearing in mind that our tomorrow is determined by today’s acts.

Positive peer group

It is advisable for one to join a positive peer group so as to avoid a lot of negative energy.

Good peers will make you grow, challenge you, educate you and love you for who you are.

On the other hand, bad peers will make you do things that have negative effect on your health, education and relationship with parents and friends. For instance, a bad peer group can introduce you to drugs and leave you to suffer the consequences alone.

Knowing the effects of bad peers, we have the power to control it. Firstly, being assertive is the best weapon for fighting bad peer influence. Let your no be a firm no. Do not say yes and ruin your future in the name of pleasing friends.

Secondly, ask and always seek beneficial information that will help you make wise and informed decisions on peer groups to join.

Thirdly, know what you want and hold on to it earnestly. Let no one derail you from your chosen path. Cut off friends whose intentions are not right.

Choose the right peer for you. Always keep in mind that you have the power to live the life you desire.

Valentine Kwegah is a student at Bunyore Girls’ High School.