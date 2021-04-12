Strathmore trio on track to win business and innovation award

Kivu Sokoni

A video call screengrab of the winning Kivu Sokoni team comprising Dastin Kakira (top left), David Ikundji (top right) and Ghislain Mastaki.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Kevin Maina

Communication and Media student

Kenyatta University

What you need to know:

  • Founded in 2010, the Hult Prize challenge is the world’s largest social impact competition.
  • Every year, students worldwide compete to solve a pressing social problem in food security, water access, energy and education.

Strathmore University’s Kivu Sokoni, a team comprising three international students from the Democratic Republic of Congo, were crowned the regional impact summit champions in the Hult Prize challenge held on Saturday. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The Mt Kenya headache in Raila, Ruto deal

  2. PRIME Ruto or Raila on the ballot? The hurdles ahead

  3. India bans export of crucial Covid-19 drug

  4. DMX: Dogs for life

  5. Covid-19: India stops export of key drug

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.