Shock as naked body of Kenyan man found in India

Police in Rajpur in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India are investigating the death of a Kenyan man after his naked body was found dumped in a thicket on Monday.

Speaking to the Nation in a telephone interview, an official at Kenya’s mission in New Delhi confirmed the incident, but said they were in the process of verifying his identity and nationality as Indian police investigate.

“It is hard to know his nationality because there has been no official communication from the Indian government. We are following up as well as looking for whatever documents that can help identify him,” the official said.

But Africans living in Rajpur said the man, known to locals as John, was widely believed to be Kenyan.

“I remember meeting him one day on the road, he greeted me and when I sought to find out if he was Kenyan or Tanzanian as he spoke Swahili, he told me that he was a Kenyan from Kisii who came to India 25 years ago to study, after which he opted to hustle here,” a Kenyan woman living in India said, adding that the dreadlocked man may have been homeless at the time of his death.

“I always inquired about where he resides but he never told me. He used to say he was just around to visit his Indian friends but he suffered a lot, kept to himself and lived on the streets,” she said.

His body was found in a bush near a municipal school in Rajpur.