Shock as naked body of Kenyan man found in India

Crime scene

His body was found in a bush near a school in Rajpur. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police in Rajpur in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India are investigating the death of a Kenyan man after his naked body was found dumped in a thicket on Monday. 

