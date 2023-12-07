Kenyan nanny who went viral on social media opens up about her life

Kenyan nanny Roseline 'Rosie' Atieno, who recently won hearts online with her tearful farewell to the four children she was caring for in Lebanon, has opened up about her life. She has shared about the difficult journey that led to her departure for the Arab country.

In an interview during a meeting with Pancras Karema, CEO of Expeditions Maasai Safaris, the mother of three shed some light on why she was so emotional.

This is the most beautiful video I have seen on the internet for months ❤ These kids didn't matter her colour. Love is what they needed & she gave them all that 😥



Kids can't fake it, their Nanny (Rosie) must have been a gem to them 😭 Even one of the kids called her Mommy 😔… pic.twitter.com/FObNnD9cmk — Abdu Dilshan Wasike (@WasikeAbdu) December 2, 2023

Roseline, who hails from Siaya County, explained that she had been away from her own children for two years and was overwhelmed with mixed emotions at being reunited with her family.

"I cried because I had mixed feelings about meeting my children after two years and leaving the children I had taken care of for two years who treated me like their parent," Roseline said in the interview.

Explaining the circumstances that led her to leave Kenya and her three children in 2021, Roseline revealed that she had left a marriage that was not working.

In search of better opportunities to provide for her children, she embarked on a journey to Lebanon.

"I left in October 2021 and at that time I was in a marriage that was not working and I decided to go there and find greener pastures to give my children a good life," she explained.

Despite her initial fears, Roseline prayed for a good family and her prayers were answered when she met the family at the airport.

The immediate connection with the children and their mother was heartwarming, and Roseline described them as "good people" who are well-known content creators in Lebanon.

"The first experience with the family, when we met at the airport, the mother of the children just said 'wow' when she saw me. We clicked from day one," she said.

Roseline fondly recalled her time with the children, highlighting how they filled the void of her missing her own children and expressing deep affection for them.

She invited the Lebanese family to visit Kenya and meet her children.

When asked about her stay in Lebanon, Roseline revealed, "I felt like I was at home. The only difference is that they pay me. The children appreciated me for who I am."

Although she plans to return to Lebanon, Roseline has not set a date, expressing her intention to continue working with the family until the children are a little older.

Expeditions Maasai Safaris has since offered a token of appreciation for her extraordinary dedication by booking her family to tour the Masai Mara.