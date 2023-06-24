Detectives step up probe into Brazilian missionary Francisco Barbosa’s death

Mystery surrounds the suspected murder of Mr Francisco Antonio Chages Barbosa, a 39-year-old Brazilian missionary who was found dead inside his burnt car in Mwihoko, Kiambu County.

Detectives investigating the alleged murder of Mr Barbosa, aka Chiquinho, who was a missionary at Corner Stone Intercommunity Church, are still following leads that would help them unravel his death, which occurred just a day after he was kidnapped in the Utawala area of Nairobi.

On the evening of June 7, Mr Barbosa left his house and informed his wife, Ms Franciane De Oliveira Barbosa, that he had gone shopping at a local supermarket. He drove out of their compound in his vehicle: a Nissan Wing Road of registration number KBY 305D. He never returned.

Unusual silence

Hours later, Mr Barbosa remained silent, which, according to the wife, was unusual and when efforts to reach him proved futile, Franciane made a report at the Mihang’o Police Station in Kayole sub-county.

The Saturday Nation understands that she made the report at 10 pm and informed the officers that she was worried because he had gone silent instantly and stayed out for long, which was not his character.

As this was happening, unknown assailants, who are now being trailed by the police, had kidnapped Mr Barbosa. Their mission remains a mystery.

A detective privy to the ongoing investigations, and who spoke in confidence as they are not authorised to address the media, said they suspect Mr Barbosa was shot dead by the kidnappers, who then set his vehicle alight.

“Those who kidnapped him and took over the control of his motor vehicle decided to burn it just to clear the evidence and complicate the investigations, but leads are already showing what transpired that night,” said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer.

Car set ablaze

Preliminary findings show that some youths got hold of the missionary before they started driving him around the Utawala area. When it approached 1 am, they drove towards the Mwihoko area through the Eastern Bypass and parked the vehicle beside the road before setting it on fire. The vehicle was set ablaze just two kilometres from the Mwihoko Police Station. It was towed to the station after the sleuths processed the crime scene.

The killers had tied him to the rear seat, where his body was found. A report filed at the Mwihoko Police Station says residents informed the police of a car that had been set on fire. “The scene was visited by the sub-county commander, Githurai; DCI Githurai team; and officers from the Mwihoko Police Station. The fire was managed by the fire brigade from Ruiru,” it reads.

In a video that made the rounds on social media after the incident, Franciane said she had been informed by the Brazilian Embassy in Kenya of the torching of the vehicle. She said the Embassy told her that the matter was being handled by the Embassy and other authorities.

When the Saturday Nation contacted Franciane, she instead asked a friend, who only identified himself as Mr Jonathan, to inform reporters that she was not willing to comment on the matter. “I would request that we don’t have any interviews for now because the investigations are ongoing and we do not want to interfere with anything,” said Mr Jonathan.

The World Christian Mission, which Mr Barbosa worked for, said they had lost a great man who reached out to many people, especially those who were struggling in life. “He leaves a unique legacy in the missions. His work reached children, widows, people struggling against hunger and thirst,” said the mission.

The mission added that some witnesses said they had spotted Mr Barbosa’s car being driven at a high speed with a group of young men inside at 9 pm on June 7. A family friend privy to the ongoing matter told the Saturday Nation the process of repatriating his remains to his home country was underway. “Once his body arrives in Brazil, it will be taken to the State of Goias to receive honours at the missionary school he attended,” said the family friend.

Ms Cecilia Maria, an elder sister of the deceased, told the media in Brazil that only their father was aware of what had transpired. According to her, they could not tell their mother because of her health condition. She further revealed that the brother had been nursing injuries from yet another kidnapping and beating that happened in October 2022.

“I would ask him to come here and do his missions here, but he usually refused. Today it hurts a lot, but he died doing what he liked to do,” she said.